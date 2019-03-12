NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver is facing multiple charges after police say he was caught with more than 4 grams of cocaine early Monday morning.
Carlos Motley, 31, was reportedly driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone when he merged onto Interstate 40 East near Fesslers Lane just before 2:30 a.m.
According to the affidavit, Motley was veering left and right of the center lane when the officer turned on his lights and initiated a stop. Motley then allegedly slammed on his brakes and almost came to a complete stop in the middle of the interstate.
The officer reported he could smell marijuana coming from Motley's passenger window. When asked about it, Motley said he had just smoked and that the ashes were in the car.
According to the report, the officer asked Motley to hand over his driver's license at least six times, and Motley said he couldn't find it, although the officer could see it in his wallet.
The officer then asked Motley about a clear bag filled with powder that was in the center console. That's when Motley allegedly rolled up his window, locked the door and refused to get out. The officer said Motley then started moving items around in the console area.
When Motley eventually got out of the vehicle, the officer said he found the bag on the ground outside of the car.
According to the affidavit, the officer also found several $1 bills folded with a white powder inside of them. When asked about it, Motley told the officer that the powder was cocaine and was for personal use and also admitted he needed it "for the nightlife club he manages," according to the report.
Motley allegedly had 4.9 grams of cocaine inside the car.
The officer also noted that Motley had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol. He reportedly admitted to drinking at least three alcoholic beverages within the last few hours before his arrest.
Motley refused to undergo breath and blood tests and wouldn't sign the implied consent form, according to the affidavit.
Motley is charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and a felony drug offense.
Motley works as the operations manager at BB King's Blues Club in Nashville, according to a restaurant employee.
