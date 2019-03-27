NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police arrested a man who allegedly left his gun on the dance floor of a honky-tonk in downtown Nashville.
Thomas James Cain III, 47, was arrested early Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor weapons charge.
According to the police report, a woman found Cain's firearm on the dance floor of Kid Rock's bar on Lower Broadway.
Cain allegedly showed up at the bar later and asked if a handgun had been turned in. He reportedly claimed it fell out of his waistband while he was on the dance floor.
According to the affidavit, Cain admitted that he was drinking alcohol at the bar while he had the firearm with him.
Staff members said the gun was loaded when they recovered it.
Officers said they arrested Cain because he was a danger to himself and the public. His bond was set at $3,000.
