NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after he was allegedly caught throwing rocks and traffic cones at cars in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Officers said they found the man at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Broadway.
When they tried to approach the man, he reportedly began swinging his belt at the officers.
At one point, he reportedly jumped into the river and swam onto the bank.
Police called in the fire department, who used their boat to give him commands to try to get him to calm down and surrender.
After about 15 minutes, the man reportedly gave up. Officers were able to throw him a rope and apprehend him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.