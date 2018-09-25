NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop near downtown Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Robert Mitchell was speeding along 1st Avenue South on Monday.
When officers tried pulling him over, they said he was slow to stop for them.
Mitchell allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle and turned on his car and attempted to shift it into drive.
Officers said they found a marijuana roach and a Viagra pill inside the vehicle.
Mitchell was also allegedly hiding five fake $100 bills in between his buttocks, according to police.
The 29-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug possession without a prescription, criminal simulation, driving with a revoked license and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
He is still being held at the Metro jail. His bond has been set at $7,500.
