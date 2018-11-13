NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon after they say he went on a one-man crime spree across Nashville.
According to Metro police officials, 35-year-old Dustin Stanton engaged in a number of crimes, including two carjackings, three burglaries and hit a police car.
He was arrested in Midtown on Tuesday. When he spotted undercover officers, Stanton tossed a gun and attempted to flee.
Stanton was convicted of robbery and car theft in 2016. Police have not released his new charges at this time.
