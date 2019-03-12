ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a woman claims her boyfriend attacked her with a knife at their Antioch home.
The victim called police just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. She reportedly has non-critical cuts to her head and shoulder.
The woman was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment.
Police said the suspect was arrested at their home in the 4700 block of Greystone Street.
