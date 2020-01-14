NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for various charges after he fled from police from an apartment, struck a police car and nearly ran over an officer. The man is facing additional charges in two separate incidents as well.
On Monday, gang detectives went to the Knoll Crest Apartments on the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive to serve a warrant. The address is known to have housed dangerous people who have committed gun crimes.
Police records show D'Vonte Blivens arrived in a black Acura SUV and walked towards an apartment that detectives were watching, carrying a black handgun in his right pocket. Detectives knew Blivens from previous encounters and knew he was not old enough to possess a handgun.
After visiting the apartment, Blivens walked back out to his car and emptied a cigarillo onto the ground in what police believe was an attempt to make a marijuana cigarette.
When detectives approached and turned on their lights and sirens, Blivens reportedly put his car into reverse in an attempt to flee. Investigators say he struck a police car damaging the car's passenger side doors and narrowly missed striking and running over a detective. Blivens then reportedly put his car into drive, jumped a sidewalk, and almost hit an apartment.
Blivens continued to flee and went through an apartment's courtyard and into a neighboring subdivision at a high rate of speed where police lost sight of him. He was later observed walking away from one of his known addresses and get into the passenger side of a white car.
Detectives followed the car to a Kroger where Blivens was arrested. He admitted to being the driver of that vehicle.
Blivens is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and no driver's license.
Blivens is also facing charges from two separate incidents.
On November 22, Blivens was charged with theft above $10,000 but below $60,000; evading arrest with a motor vehicle; and no driver's license.
On December 17, Blivens was charged with reckless endangerment; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to give information; reckless driving; and theft over $10,000 but below $60,000.
