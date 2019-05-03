NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man who admitted to stealing a PlayStation and other belongings at gunpoint when a victim who was selling the items brought them to his apartment.
On Wednesday around 2:20 p.m., the victim told investigators he was contacted by Clarence Turner after he posted an ad on the "OfferUp" app to sell his PlayStation 4 Pro, three games, one controller, and a 32-inch Element brand TV.
The victim agreed to meet Turner at Turner's apartment in the Sona apartment complex on Paragon Mills Road. The victim had a friend accompany him since he did not know Turner. Once the victim arrived, Turner met the victim and his friend outside and led them into his apartment where Turner inspected the items and agreed to purchase them for $300 and went to his bedroom to get cash.
Turner then went to his closet and the victim heard the sound of a rifle being racked and looked up. Turner then appeared with what appeared to be a black AR-style rifle and had the rifle pointed at them. Turner reportedly took their IDs and told them to "Get the [expletive] out!"
The victim was unable to grab his items as he was in fear of being shot. Both the victim and his friend fled the area and called police from a nearby gas station.
Detectives responded with a search warrant of Turner's apartment, finding all of the victim's property, both IDs, and two long guns.
Turner was brought back to the South precinct where he admitted to investigators to robbing the victim and taking his belongings.
Turner faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
