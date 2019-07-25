NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after admitting to police he was trying to peep into womens' windows in a Hillwood neighborhood.
According to an affidavit, detectives were conducting a weeks long undercover operation early Thursday morning to arrest a car and home burglar suspect. That's when authorities stumbled upon 58-year-old Michael Webster.
Police say they spotted Webster in a wood line and when they tried approaching him, he ran off. Officers eventually found Webster nearly an hour later near his car along Bresslyn and Newberry Road.
Webster told police he was Peeping Tom and that he would touch himself outside of womens' windows.
Webster now faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary and evading arrest. More charges are expected to come later.
