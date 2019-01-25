MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Murfreesboro Police Department have arrested a man on aggravated assault and drug charges after an incident Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Arnold Lane.
According to the police department, investigators arrived on scene at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a domestic situation. When they arrived, the made contact with the suspect's father who informed them his son, 29-year-old Andrew Tennyson, was making threats inside the home with a loaded AR-15 rifle and was refusing to come out.
SWAT was dispatched to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. While officers were monitoring the home, Tennyson walked out the back door to smoke a cigarette and that was when officers were able to take him into custody.
An AR-15 rifle and drug paraphernalia were collected at the scene. While being booked into Rutherford County Jail, a small bag of marijuana was found in a pack of cigarettes in his belongings.
Tennyson is charged with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
