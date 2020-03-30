NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police announced Monday night that they arrested a man suspected of killing 26-year-old Bradderick Seaborn last week.
Seaborn was found dead in an alley behind the Citgo market at 701 Dickerson Pike last Thursday.
Police arrested 19-year-old Tamon Collins Monday afternoon for the murder. Collins was captured on surveillance video at the Citgo.
Police say a dispute between Collins and Seaborn led to gunfire.
