NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman inside her Star Boulevard apartment last week.
Police charged Lamontez Sykes, 22, with criminal homicide for the April 23 shooting death of his girlfriend, Taylor Miles, 20.
Officers responded to the scene at 5 p.m. after Sykes called 911. He claimed that Miles shot herself in the head.
Police said the evidence gathered showed otherwise.
Sykes is being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.