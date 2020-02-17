HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday afternoon after a shooting in Hopkinsville.
Police say Derrell Bateman was shot in the stomach around 2:00 p.m. The incident happened on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville.
Batemen was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.
Police say they arrested 37-year-old Travis Mayes for the shooting. Batemen, who police say sustained "serious physical injury," identified Mayes as the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.