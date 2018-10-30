Major changes are happening in the James A. Cayce Homes. Those changes aren't just the massive overhaul taking place, with mixed income units now under construction. Police say the crime levels are way down in this public housing area from this time last year.
"This is darling," said Marilyn Greer, picking up a coat from a pile. "This is not only for Cayce but anybody who's in need."
Busy with a coat drive, Marilyn Greer lives to help others. It's her purpose ever since some hard years in her life.
"At one time I was a crack addict," she said. "I was homeless and destined to die. I've been there. I know what it feels like to be without. I got tired of living like that, and I gave my life to God."
With that, Marilyn saw an opportunity to help her Cayce Homes neighborhood. She started organizing community events, always inviting police.
"In order for us to trust them, they've got to trust us," she said. "If you can't let your children come out and play, something needs to be done."
"People have been victims of crime and violent crime," said Commander David Imhof of metro police. "Last year, we had a total of seven homicides inside of Cayce Place. Two of them stood out because they were children."
Imhof has been working with Marilyn for part of a major push to change crime in Cayce.
The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency gave $100,000 to cover overtime costs for police on foot and bike patrols for the area. There are around 200 cameras there now.
With all of that, police said violent crime is down 29% year to date over this time last year. Imhof said that means 33 less incidents of violent crime. He said crime overall is down 22%.
"It makes me feel great," said Marilyn. "I feel that is God's purpose, what he put me here for. I feel like God placed these people in my life so we could all learn from each other."
"We just have to be there, to be known to be a presence, to be a deterrent and to build relationships," said Imhof. "Their input is helpful, and it is appreciated. The residents need to be given a lot of credit for what's going on in Cayce."
