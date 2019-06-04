NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville Lyft driver was arrested last week after visiting passengers reported he held them captive in his car while he drove erratically through downtown.
On Sunday, May 26 around 12:30 a.m. Metro Police received a 911 call from a victim regarding her Lyft driver. She told investigators that her and her sister were visiting Nashville from out of state and went downtown on Broadway.
When she used the Lyft app to request a ride, she was advised by Lyft that her driver; the suspect Joseph Richard; would be picking them up. Richard arrived in a silver Chevrolet Cruze. She told investigators she confirmed he was their Lyft driver. When the victim and her sister got in the car, Joseph reportedly said to put their seat belts on and that was when he took off.
The victim said Richard was driving erratically, running through red lights, nearly striking several pedestrians on Broadway. She also said that a Metro officer attempted to stop the car and Richard took off nearly hitting the officer.
The victim said she and her sister were were screaming and crying and begging him to stop and let them out of the car but he refused and didn't say anything. The victim said she believed they were going to die due to his high-speed while evading Metro Police and running red lights.
When they got home, Richard reportedly told them "Y'all are a bunch of p***ies" and sped off.
Richard was identified in a photo lineup. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, theft $1,000 or less, vandalism over $1,000, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $29,500.
