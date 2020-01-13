MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking to identify a woman in her early-mid 40s who was struck and killed by a train on Old Salem Highway and Patterson Avenue.
The preliminary investigation shows the woman walked into the path of a train near the CSX railroad crossing around 12:38 a.m. The victim is described as a white female approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. The victim had dyed red hair and was wearing gray boots.
The victim had no identification, paperwork, scars, unique marks, or tattoos. If you know anyone fitting this description, you're asked to contact Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5514.
