CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a wrong-way driver hit multiple vehicles and left the scene on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Friday morning.
The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 4 for Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Police said there will be delays in the area as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates the crashes.
