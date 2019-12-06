FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are looking for a woman who tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Whole Foods.
Police say the incident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. at the Whole Foods on McEwen Drive.
A $1,000 reward if being offered for information on this incident.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
