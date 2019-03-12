CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that occurred on Saturday at the intersection of 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Evans Road.
Police said the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. The crash involved a Nissan driven by a 37-year-old woman traveling west on 101st Airborne Division Parkway. The driver made a left turn toward Evans Road to cross the eastbound lanes when a Honda driven by a 21-year-old man, traveling east on 101st Airborne Division Parkway, collided with the Nissan.
The woman was taken to the hospital and has been released. The 17-year-old passenger was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains hospitalized. The 21-year-old was not injured.
Anyone with tips can contact Officer Larry Harris at 931-648-0656, ext. 5245, the Tipsline at 931-645-8474 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
