Nashville, TN (WSMV) - A shooting in a Hermitage neighborhood on Thursday forced a man to drive himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Hermitage.
Metro Police was contacted by Summit Hospital about a man with a gunshot wound to his back/arm area.
According to police, the man observed a black vehicle slowly driving around his cul-de-sac on Thursday morning.
The victim told police that he followed the car and saw it parked in the middle of the road with the passenger side door open. The victim then said he noticed persons, described only as black men wearing masks, rummaging through a vehicle in the driveway of 4109 New Hope Meadow Rd.
The man then rolled down his window and yelled out if he could help them and the two suspects opened fire at him. The man drove away to escape the gunfire, according to police.
The gunshots hit the man's vehicle and one bullet struck him in the back/shoulder area. He then drove himself to the hospital.
Police are still looking for the two suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.