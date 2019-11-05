CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff's Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible property theft valued at $1,000.
The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at 8:37 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dunlop Lane, when two suspects drove up to a barn and began taking property.
Items stolen were a table saw, miter saw, router, sander, vehicle battery charge, multiple tools, tool bags, and gas cans.
They were last seen in a light colored 1997-2005 Pontiac Montana minivan.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call investigator Inman at 931-648-0611 ext. 13424 or submit a tip on the MoCoInfo App.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit P3tips.com/591.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
