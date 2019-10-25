NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for two men and one woman involved in Wednesday's apparent drug-related robbery and shooting at a Waffle House.
Police say the incident happened at the Waffle House parking lot in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike. A man and a woman were sitting inside a parked car outside the Waffle House when a woman driving a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle stopped behind them, blocking them in.
A male passenger got out of the Volkswagen and went inside the Waffle House where he brought out another man. The two men then approached the man and woman sitting in their car.
One of the men got inside the car and took cash and a gun from the 19-year-old male victim. When the victim got out of the car, the second suspect shot him.
The victim continues to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Both suspects appear to be in their 30's or early 40's. They fled in the Volkswagen driven by a woman with shoulder length blonde hair. The Volkswagen has a temporary tag.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
