FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for three men who stole thousands of dollars in cigarettes.
The police department described them as "brazen thieves."
The suspects robbed the Mapco on Hwy 96 and Downs Blvd around 1:00 a.m. on May 27.
Police say they jumped over the counter and stole the cigarettes, then fled toward Fairview in a silver Nissan sedan.
Nobody was injured during the robbery.
Police are offering a cash reward for information in the case. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (615) 794-4000. People can also leave anonymous tips here.
