NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects who burglarized Neelys Bend Elementary School on Memorial Day.
The incident happened around noon.
Police say the two suspects stole laptop computers and sprayed graffiti in the school hallways.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance pictures is asked to call Crime Stopps at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.