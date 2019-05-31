Neelys Bend Elementary School suspetcs

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects who burglarized Neelys Bend Elementary School on Memorial Day.

Neelys Bend Elementary School suspect

Neelys Bend Elementary School suspect 2

The incident happened around noon.

Police say the two suspects stole laptop computers and sprayed graffiti in the school hallways.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance pictures is asked to call Crime Stopps at 615-742-7463.

