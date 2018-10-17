WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police say four people who looked like juveniles are on the run after an early morning high-speed chase through two counties.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a stolen car at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver refused to stop, resulting in a high-speed chase that crossed Wilson County and into Davidson County.
The chase lasted about 15 minutes.
The vehicle was left on Whitsett Road and Lutie Street in south Nashville after hitting a few mailboxes.
THP reported that four juveniles were in the car. They ran towards an apartment complex nearby and the police were unable to catch them.
