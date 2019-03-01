NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the two men who robbed two different Mapco convenience stores earlier this week.
The first robbery happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike. The first suspect went inside and asked for cigarettes. That's when the second suspect came inside and demanded money at gunpoint while his accomplice stole several cartons of cigarettes. The gunman was wearing a black ski mask. They both left in a mid-size pickup truck.
The second robbery happened at 7:15 a.m. at 365 Harding Place. They held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash and also stole several cartons of cigarettes. Police said one of the men was wearing a black ski mask. They left in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone who recognizes the men or their getaway vehicles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or East Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7525. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
