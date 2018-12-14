MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking in Mt. Juliet.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the attempted carjacking happened within the past hour at the Creekside Apartments off S. Mt. Juliet Road.
The victim was sitting in his car waiting for it to warm up when he was attacked by two men.
Officials said they believe the suspects are likely still in the area and are looking for another victim so they can steal another car.
Capt. Tyler Chandler said the suspects came to Mt. Juliet in a car stolen from Nashville. The vehicle was found on Interstate 40 behind the apartment complex.
Residents in the area are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to police.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
