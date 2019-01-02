NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for starting a fire at a former pharmacy near Midtown.
People started calling to report the fire around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the building that previously housed Haddox Pharmacy along Charlotte Avenue.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department believe the blaze was set intentionally because the building did not have working electricity.
No one was injured in the fire, which was contained to the building.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. All calls are confidential and callers can earn a reward of up to $5,000.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
