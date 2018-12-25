NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the teen who allegedly shot and killed a man at a home in south Nashville on Christmas.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Zyqiius Barnes.
Barnes is accused of killing 28-year-old Henry Campbell during an argument on Wimpole Drive just before 10:30 p.m.
Authorities said Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old woman was also shot. She is being treated for non-critical injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said Barnes drove off in a 2006 tan Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee license plate 8G24Z5. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 615-862-8600.
