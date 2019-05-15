CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Clarksville.
The victim said she forgot her backpack in a shopping cart.
She later realized her credit card was used the same day.
Police also point out how easy it was for the suspect to use the credit card, a good reminder to always check and make sure you have your personal belongings with you.
