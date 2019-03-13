NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a south Nashville bank on Wednesday morning.
The suspect passed a note demanding money at the Fifth Third Bank on East Thompson Lane just before 9:30 a.m.
Police said none of the witnesses reported seeing a gun and did not see the man get into a car after the robbery.
Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case.
If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.