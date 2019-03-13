bank robbery suspect 3/13
(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a south Nashville bank on Wednesday morning.

The suspect passed a note demanding money at the Fifth Third Bank on East Thompson Lane just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said none of the witnesses reported seeing a gun and did not see the man get into a car after the robbery.

Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.