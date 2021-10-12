NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a carjacking that happened last month. Officers said the man in surveillance video recently carjacked a 67-year-old Nashville man downtown, right off Broadway. People in the area of 7th Avenue South and McGavock said they couldn’t believe something like this happened in such a busy area.
Visitors come to downtown Nashville for a good time. Of course if you’re driving, you have to find a place to park. However, some said safety usually isn’t front of mind when pulling up. “No not at all,” Gavin Prior, who is visiting Nashville, said. “Not with all the traffic and everything going on. It doesn’t cross my mind.”
Nearly two weeks ago, MNPD said a 67-year-old Nashville man was carjacked in a parking lot near Bridgestone shortly before 7 p.m. “Oh my gosh, I can’t believe that,” Nashville resident Wolf Turner said. “You feel like that happens at like 1 a.m.”
Police released surveillance video taken earlier that night of the person they think is involved. People said the suspect approached the man as he was getting into his car, forced him out and drove off with it. People Tuesday night said they park here often to get to events and the bars, and the recent carjacking is concerning. “It still feels safe to me, but I think it is ridiculous that we are this close to Broadway and that kind of stuff can happen still,” Turner said.
The victim reported only minor injuries. The vehicle is a silver Lexus LS300. The suspect was described as a white male with short dark hair as seen in the surveillance video.
If you know who this person is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
