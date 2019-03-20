ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who broke into three businesses on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

The break-ins at Cutting Edge Hair Salon, Neighborhood Bar & Grill and a Metro PCS store happened just before 3 a.m.

At one business, the suspect broke through the front door with a cinder block.

A register from the Neighborhood Bar & Grill was stolen during the incident.

Police are currently reviewing the surveillance video of the crime.

thumbnail_Image-28.jpg

Police are looking for this suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.
thumbnail_Image-29.jpg

Police say this person broke into the three businesses overnight.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Reporter

Bethany Reese joined News4 at a reporter in October 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.