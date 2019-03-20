ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who broke into three businesses on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch early Wednesday morning.
The break-ins at Cutting Edge Hair Salon, Neighborhood Bar & Grill and a Metro PCS store happened just before 3 a.m.
At one business, the suspect broke through the front door with a cinder block.
A register from the Neighborhood Bar & Grill was stolen during the incident.
Police are currently reviewing the surveillance video of the crime.
