NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.
Investigators said the man pulled out a handgun when he walked into the Mapco on Nolensville Pike just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The robber demanded cash from the register and drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 615-862-7400.
