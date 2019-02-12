MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store in Madison overnight.
The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the Rollins Market on E. Old Hickory Boulevard.
Investigators said the suspect robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.
The robber was last seen running toward a nearby Metro PCS store. He was wearing a black and red hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
