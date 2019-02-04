MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are searching for the gunman who robbed the Tennessee Quick Cash store in Madison over the weekend.
The suspect held the teller at gunpoint and demanded money just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
The gunman is described as a black man in his 40s or 50s. He is 5'9" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing prescription glasses, all-black clothing and a black baseball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.