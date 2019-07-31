NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for three serial burglars who stole from three South Nashville businesses overnight.
Police say the suspects stole from the Dollar General in the 300 block of Thompson Lane at 3:20 a.m. and two separate Mapcos. The first was an attempted burglary at the Mapco in the 300 block of Harding Place at 4 a.m. and the second happened at the Mapco in the 360 block of Harding Place at 4:15 a.m.
The suspects broke out a window at the Dollar General and stole cigarettes. The first Mapco was open and the suspects tried to take the cash register. A clerk stopped them, so they then went to another nearby Mapco on Harding Place which was closed. They broke through the front door and took the cash register drawer.
The suspects fled in a silver four-door sedan that had rear end damage on the driver's side.
Both suspects appear to be in their 20's.
One has dyed pink hair, is about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, long plaid shorts and blue shoes.
The second suspect was not wearing a shirt; he wore blue jeans around his upper thighs, showing is underwear.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and quality for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.