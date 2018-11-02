NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who they say robbed a south Nashville bank Friday morning.
The man reportedly passed the teller a note demanding money at the U.S. Bank on Murfreesboro Pike at 9:30 a.m.
He then put his hand inside a bag, insinuating that he had a weapon, but the victim did not report seeing a weapon during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 60s. He was last seen running away behind the bank.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.
