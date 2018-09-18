Murfreesboro US Bank robbery suspect

Surveillance image of the suspect in a robbery at US Bank on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department/US Bank)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the man who demanded money at a Murfreesboro bank on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance image of the possible vehicle used by a suspect in a robbery at US Bank on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department/US Bank)

Police said a man wearing a dark pinstriped suit, pink shirt, dirty tennis shoes, square-framed glasses and a white fedora-style hat entered the US Bank at 2504 Old Fort Parkway around 3:25 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Surveillance image of the suspect in a robbery at US Bank in Belle Meade who matches the description of the person who robbed the US Bank on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department/US Bank)

He left the bank property driving a white four-door full-sized truck, possibly a Dodge.

Police said the suspect matches the description in a robbery at a US Bank location in Belle Meade on Sept. 5 around 3:15 p.m.

If you have information about the crime, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or 615-893-2717.

