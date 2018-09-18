MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the man who demanded money at a Murfreesboro bank on Monday afternoon.
Police said a man wearing a dark pinstriped suit, pink shirt, dirty tennis shoes, square-framed glasses and a white fedora-style hat entered the US Bank at 2504 Old Fort Parkway around 3:25 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
He left the bank property driving a white four-door full-sized truck, possibly a Dodge.
Police said the suspect matches the description in a robbery at a US Bank location in Belle Meade on Sept. 5 around 3:15 p.m.
If you have information about the crime, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or 615-893-2717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.