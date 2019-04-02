HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is asking for your help in identifying a man who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 4740 Lebanon Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
According to investigators, he handed one of the tellers a robbery demand note. No weapon was seen. The teller did not comply with his demand and the suspect fled the bank on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male with a long red beard who appears to be in his late 30s. The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build. At the time of the attempted robbery, he wore a ball cap and a long-sleeve Tommy Hilfiger jersey.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (715) 742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
