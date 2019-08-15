NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are asking for help in looking for a man wanted on a first-degree murder indictment.
Police say 23-year-old Victor A. Walls III fatally shot 21-year-old Terry D. Sherrell on Judd Drive on Nov. 11, 2017. Officers responded to a shots fired call on Judd Drive around 7 p.m. that night and found Sherrell critically injured; he died the following day.
Walls is last known to have lived on 17th Avenue North.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.
