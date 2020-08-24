Police looking for man wanted for rape, possibly in Nashville

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting a child.
Police said they are looking for Travis Jarvis who they believe fled to Nashville. Police added Jarvis was last seen near Bridgecrest Drive in Antioch.
Jarvis is 5'7" and weighs 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who spots Jarvis or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. The phone number for the Hickman County Sheriff's Office is 931-729-6143.
