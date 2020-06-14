HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police are searching for a man they say is connected to an early morning shooting Sunday on McKee Street according to News4 partner WKDZ.
Police say 23-year-old Tavarious Mathews is wanted in connection to the shooting that sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m.
Police arrived to a party with a large amount of people in the roadway where they found one man shot in the arm. A second man showed up to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with several gunshot wounds and was transferred to a Nashville hospital.
Police say more than 70 shell casings and 5 guns were found in the area.
Mathews is wanted on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is described as a male, 6 foot 2 inches tall weighing 160 pounds.
