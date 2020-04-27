NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police are asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with deadly shooting of a woman killed in front of her teenage son this month.
Police are trying to locate 27-year-old Kevin M. Horner, who police said is a convicted felon, and wanted in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old April Wilson.
Wilson was killed inside her home at the Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue on April 10.
Police said before the homicide, Horner visited Wilson’s in the past and had gotten into fights with people in her home.
Following a dispute on the night of April 10, police said Horner fired multiple shots outside of Wilson’s home, hitting her. Her 14-year-old son was inside the home, when it happened.
Police said Horner is wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge as well. Police said he pulled a rifle on a driver after he rear-ended that man on the Ellington Parkway exit ramp to Trinity Lane on April 11.
Police said Horner fled on foot after that incident, but police found shell casings that matched ones found at the crime scene on April 10.
Horner has had previous trouble with the law. He was convicted of robbery in August 2018 and received a mostly probated six-year sentence. Horner also was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and vandalism in March 2019.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts about Horner is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Caller can remain anonymous and they may qualify for a cash reward.
