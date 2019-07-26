NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is asking for the community's help in finding a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection to Nashville robberies.
Police say the robberies happened in South, North and Midtown Hills Precincts in Nashville.
On Wednesday just after midnight, the man drove a white 2013 Toyota Corolla to the Lee Motel in the 400 block of Murfreesboro Pike and parked it. The car was taken during a robbery Monday night in North Nashville.
Police say a black car, maybe a Dodge Avenger, picked up the man and a woman was seen getting out of the passenger side of the Avenger before the man entered the car.
The man and woman left together in the black car and left the stolen Corolla behind. Officers found and recovered the Corolla at the Lee Motel Thursday afternoon.
Police say the man's hair was braided and in a bun and the woman appeared to be wearing a yellow hat.
Anyone knowing who they might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
