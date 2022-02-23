FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are looking for a serial liquor store shoplifter on Wednesday in Williamson County.
According to police, surveillance footage showed a man repeatedly stash bottles of booze down his pants at Westside Wine and Spirits on Front Street. Police believe the man has robbed this location at least twice.
Police said the store clerk followed the man to his blue Mazda to confront him, only to be physically assaulted and dragged by the man in his car. The clerk reported the man also threatened to run him over. The man drove away, and the store clerk was not seriously injured, according to police.
The Franklin Police Department is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 615-794-4000.
