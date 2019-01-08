NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two men who robbed a motel clerk at gunpoint near the Nashville airport.
The victim told police that two men dressed in all black were holding guns when they came into the Comfort Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike on Monday night.
The suspects demanded the victim to open the cash register. The robbers took money and the victim's phone.
Police said the victim was not injured in the incident.
Authorities have not released any additional information about the gunmen.
