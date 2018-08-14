Police are searching for the two gunmen who shot a man at an apartment complex in Madison on Tuesday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim was critically injured during the attempted robbery around 5:15 a.m. at the Falcon View Apartments.
A specific description of the two male suspects has not been released.
MNPD is investigating if this is related to a deadly shooting that happened on Alta Loma Road about 15 minutes prior to this shooting.
According to police, the suspects and the weapon descriptions are similar for both shootings. Police are also investigating the possibility of a connection to another attempted robbery that happened Tuesday morning at the Rivergate Meadows apartment complex.
