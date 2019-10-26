NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a gunman who they believe is responsible for at least three convenience store robberies.
Police also think the gunman held up two Mapco locations Friday night, the first one in the 1500 block of S. Gallatin Pike and the second one in the 400 block of Myatt Drive.
Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman believed responsible for at least 3 convenience store robberies, including Friday night's holdups at two Mapco locations, 1516 S. Gallatin Pike & 401 Myatt Drive. Recognize him? Please call Crime Stoppers 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/eMcmvrijQE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 27, 2019
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
