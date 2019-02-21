Metro Police are working to identify the women who is believed to have committed several armed robberies on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Police believe the woman was involved in the following incidents:
- A pizza delivery driver was robbed at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped to drop off an order in the 900 block of Mitchell Road
- A woman at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday was exiting her vehicle outside her McKinnie Avenue home when the suspect approached her and demanded her belongings at gunpoint
- A cashier at Italia Pizza, 1600 Woodland St., was robbed Wednesday at 10 p.m. when the suspect entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint
- A man was held up at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday outside his Belle Forrest Avenue home as he left for work. The suspect held a gun to his head during the robbery.
The suspect is a heavy-set woman who is approximately 5’6” tall. She wore grey leggings with LOVE written in white on the left upper thigh.
The getaway car is described as light in color, possibly a Toyota Camry.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or East Precinct detectives at 615-862-7525.
